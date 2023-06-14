Regian Eersel cites Dmitry Menshikov’s ‘overconfidence’ as reason for his downfall

Regian Eersel believes Dmitry Menshkov’s overconfidence got the best of him in their brief main event encounter last Friday night.

Eersel dispatched the Russian knockout artist just 46 seconds into their ONE Fight Night 11 headliner to retain his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title. Following their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it matchup, ‘The Immortal’ suggested that Menshikov’s cockiness going into his ONE Championship debut was likely his undoing:

“I think he was overconfident. But that's not my problem,” Eersol told the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview. “I said it before, I'm a businessman. I come to do business. And I did business.”

Regian Eersel has now finished his last two opponents in highlight-reel-worthy fashion. The victory over Dmitry Menshikov also extended his own win streak to an incredible 22-straight, an undefeated run that dates back more than 2,500 days. With his last three matchups coming in the art of eight limbs, ‘The Immortal’ is looking to defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in his next outing.

As for Dmitry Menshikov, the Russian standout will likely earn another opportunity to shine inside the ONE Championship ring considering his impressive 27-2 record with a career 19 wins by way of knockout. Who would you like to see Menshikov test himself against in his sophomore appearance with the promotion?

