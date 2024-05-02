Sinsamut wants Mehdi Zatout in his corner for pivotal clash against Dmitry Menshikov: “That would benefit me”

Thai striker Sinsamut Klinmee wants a familiar face in Mehdi Zatout to be in his corner when he returns to action this week in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 28-year-old Pattaya-born fighter will go up against fellow former world title contender Dmitry Menshikov of Russia in a lightweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Both fighters are looking to get a key victory to extend their respective two-fight winning runs while also padding their standing in the division.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sinsamut spoke about the influence his Venum Training Camp coach Zatout has over his career and wants him present in his scheduled return to action.

He said:

"I think he's coming and that would benefit me because I really want him to be the cornerman. He has always been my cornerman. This will probably be the seventh time he is in my corner. I would be really happy if he could make it."

See the full interview below:

Sinsamut was last in action in November last year when he defeated Moroccan Mouhcine Chafi by unanimous decision.

His opponent, Menshikov, 26, meanwhile, most recently competed in December, defeating Chafi as well but by knockout in the opening round.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime on May 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers.

Sinsamut looks to have another shot at Regian Eersel after ONE Fight Night 22

In the event of a victory at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Thailand, Sinsamut Klinmee wants to have another shot at reigning lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel next.

The Thai striker has met 'The Immortal' twice already in world title fights. But while he lost in both instances, he showed each time with competitive performances that tested the Surinamese champion.

With the way their previous encounters wound up, Sinsamut believes a trilogy fight against Eersel is only but fitting.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"Certainly. I'd love to have a chance for a trilogy and a title shot. Both have been my goal for a long time, and I'd do anything to achieve those."

The noted Thai fighter first battled Eersel in October 2022 for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, narrowly losing by split decision. They ran it back five months later, where he lost by TKO in the fourth round.