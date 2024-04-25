ONE Fight Night 22: Dmitry Menshikov knows he must 'close the distance' at all costs against long Sinsamut 

Russian striker Dmitry Menshikov won't hold back against Thai dynamo Sinsamut Klinmee when they cross paths at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

However, the former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger knows he must proceed with caution as the Venum Training Camp athlete owns a slight reach and height advantage that might leave him in a bad spot.

Despite addressing that as one of his main concerns, Dmitry Menshikov will want to strike first and work into range when he squares off with the 28-year-old martial artist.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai athlete had this to say about his plan to overcome his rival's reach:

"Yes, indeed [he is rangier than me]. But like all Thais, he likes to work that way, but I will just do my job and close the distance."

The Prokopyevsk native will be hunting for a third straight highlight-reel victory when he steps inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next week.

After falling short in his promotional bow in just 46 seconds to divisional king Regian Eersel, the knockout specialist finished Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong and Mouhchine Chafi inside the opening round.

Dmitry Menshikov knows he has 'a huge advantage' over Sinsamut

While he does undermine his ability to fight in proximity against the 5-foot-11 Sinsamut, Dmitry Menshikov still believes he's a class above his upcoming rival.

The 26-year-old Russian knows he needs just one opening to land flush, and that, together with his world-class striking game, should be enough to fend off what comes his way from the Venum Training Camp affiliate.

In the same interview, he concluded:

"I'm faster, stronger, tougher, and most importantly, more versatile. I can work in offense, defense, counter, and put pressure. So I have a huge advantage over him."

North American fans can catch the two in action and the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime next Friday, May 3.