"I've been feeling great" - Sinsamut prioritizing "physical strength and endurance" ahead of pivotal clash against Dmitry Menshikov

Thai superstar and former ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee knows he will be in for a rough war when he goes head-to-head with Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov this weekend.

The two elite lightweight strikers lock horns at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Sinsamut talked about focusing on his physical strength, even hiring a specialist to take care of his conditioning in order to keep up with the hard-hitting Menshikov.

The 28-year-old Bangkok native said:

"I've been training hard. That's the only thing I'm focusing on. I've been having a specialist in sport science to look after my physical strength and endurance. I've been feeling great."

Will he be feeling great when the bell rings? Sinsamut hopes to be at his best when it's time to touch gloves.

Sinsamut Klinmee says his skills will trump Dmitry Menshikov's power: "I have the upper hand"

Thai fan favorite Sinsamut Klinmee acknowledges that upcoming opponent Dmitry Menshikov may be dangerous with his power but that it's his superior skill that will prove the difference in this fight.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think I have the upper hand in terms of versatility. Yes, his punches are dangerous. He's a heavy hiter. But I have more than that. I have kicks, knees, and everything else. I believe that if I can time things right, I'll be able to win."

Needless to say, it's going to be absolute fireworks when Sinsamut and Menshikov meet face to face in the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

