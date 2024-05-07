"I knew I was gonna finish him" - Defiant Dmitry Menshikov shares mindset after incredible comeback KO over Sinsamut

Dangerous Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov delivered a shocking come-from-behind finish of Thai hometown favorite Sinsamut Klinmee last weekend. They locked horns at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday morning, May 4th.

Menshikov had trouble figuring out Sinsamut's Thai boxing style early in the fight but came alive midway through the contest to deliver a stunning third-round knockout. A clinch elbow-knee combo sealed the deal for the Russian as the crowd erupted into a frenzy.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after the fight, Menshikov broke down his victory and said he was confident the fight would end in his favor.

The Russian stalwart stated:

"I knew everything. I knew that this was going to happen. I knew that he was gonna be tired after the second round, he's gonna move forward, and then before the third round [ended], I knew I was gonna finish him. Thanks to God, thanks to everyone."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.

What's next for Dmitry Menshikov?

After a performance like the one he put together against hometown bet Sinsamut Klinmee last weekend, it would be hard to bet against Dmitry Menshikov's power moving forward.

The Russian star says he has gold on his mind and wants nothing more than a rematch with former two-sport king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Menshikov dropped a first-round knockout loss to Eersel in June of 2023 in his ONE Championship debut. The 26-year-old Empire Club / Kuzbass Muay Thai product is looking to book a rematch and run it back with the Dutch-Surinamese star.