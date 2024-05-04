ONE Fight Night 22 results: Akbar Abdullaev vs. Halil Amir

It was a battle of elite featherweight mixed martial artists when undefeated 26-year-old Kyrgyzstani knockout artist Akbar Abdullaev met fellow unbeaten fighter 29-year-old 'No Mercy' Halil Amir of Turkey in the ONE Championship ring.

Abdullaev and Amir traded leather at at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday morning, May 4th, as both men eyed a spot on the featherweight top five rankings.

Check out the action down below, as well as the official result.

Round 1: Forward pressure coming from Abdullaev. Amir is a little cautious about his opponent's power. Amir misses a wild punch, and Abdullaev uses it to get a takedown. Amir hanging on to a kimura, looking to escape his position. But Abdullaev sticks to him like glue. Abdullaev looks to soften Amir's body with knees to the midsection. Amir gets taken down but swiftly reverses to take Abdullaev's back. Interesting first round, and it's definitely close. Neither man wants to give up an inch.

Round 2: Nice straight left connects for Amir. Abdullaev misses with a round kick. Amir attempts to drive Abdullaev to the ground. Now it's Abdullaev who is pressing forward and going for the double leg. Intense grappling warfare so far. Abdullaev pushes Amir toward the corner. Abdullaev lands a massive left hook on the break, right on the chin, and Amir is out cold.

ONE Fight Night 22 - Akbar Abdullaev vs. Halil Amir official result

Akbar Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan retains his perfect professional mixed martial arts record by separating 'No Mercy' Halil Amir from his senses via a monstrous left hook in the second round.

Abdullaev moves to an unblemished 11-0 behind a well-rounded performance. Amir falls to 10-1 and suffers the first defeat of his career after moving down to featherweight for this fight.

Akbar Abdullaev defeats Halil Amir via KO (left hook) at 2:52 of round two (MMA - featherweight)