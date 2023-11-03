“All the effort was worth it” – Fabricio Andrade thankful martial arts success allowed him to change his family’s lives

There was a time in Fabricio Andrade’s life when he could only dream about making a life for himself and his family as a professional martial artist.

Today, ‘Wonder Boy’ not only thrives, both financially and as a fighter, but he currently stands tall as the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. On Friday night, November 3, he’ll have the chance to double-up on world titles when he meets fellow world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Before his highly anticipated champion vs. champion clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, Fabricio Andrade is looking back at all the hard work and effort that got him to where he is today.

“All the effort I've made over all these years is paying off,” Andrade said in an interview with the promotion. “Since I started training and fighting, I had the goal of making money from fighting. I always had the dream of being able to change my life and my family's life. So, after I managed to buy the house, the feeling was very good, because I saw all the effort I made was worth it.”

Fabricio Andrade goes into his bout with Jonathan Haggerty undefeated under the ONE Championship banner. ‘Wonder Boy’ has scored six straight wins, including knockouts in his last four outings. The biggest, of course, coming against former ONE world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 7 in February.

Can ‘Wonder Boy’ deliver a repeat performance and add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.