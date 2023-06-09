"All I see is coconuts" - Trolls attack Paige VanZant in comments for trying to promote PFL in provocative clothing

Former UFC star Paige VanZant recently came under attack from online trolls after posting a video promoting the PFL while wearing suggestive clothing.

VanZant can be seen sitting in the driver's seat of a car as she outlines details of the PFL 4 event in Georgia. She points out that the event marks the start of the second half of PFL's regular season.

While she didn't try to seem provocative, trolls thought that her clothing was her attempt at fishing for attention. They made their opinions known in the comments section of her post.

One troll crudely pointed out her choice of clothing and wrote:

"All I see is coconuts."

Another troll referenced her OnlyF*ns career and asked:

"Why is she showing up in my news feed? I thought she was an OnlyFans girl now."

One bitter user wrote:

"Attention-seeking c**t."

One troll asked:

"Lol, how many times did you have to say that to get it right???"

One user wrote:

"Release the hounds."

Another troll asked:

"They recruiting OnlyFans women to fight now?

One user asked:

"Why she's fighting...? She's so hot."

Another troll brutally jibed at her fighting career and wrote:

"Oh stop trying to act relevant. You are not a fighter."

Another user opined:

"Definitely no longer hot."

Screenshots from @paigevanzant on Instagram

Paige VanZant Instagram: '12 Gauge' and ex-WWE star Mandy Rose release highly anticipated OnlyF*ns collaboration

Former UFC women's strawweight Paige VanZant and former WWE star Mandy Rose recently dropped their highly anticipated OnlyF*ns collaboration and made the announcement via Instagram.

VanZant became one of 11 women signed by the UFC for its newly-formed women's strawweight division. With a promotional record of 5-4, her time in the promotion was less than ideal. '12 Gauge' later joined the BKFC in 2020 and fought twice in the bare-knuckle boxing promotion. She lost on both occasions.

While her MMA record (8-5) may not look impressive, Paige VanZant has successfully built a career as an OnlyF*ns creator. She recently released her eagerly awaited collaboration with Mandy Rose on June 5 and made the announcement on Instagram.

After leaving the UFC, Paige VanZant ventured into other business endeavors such as modeling and being a social media influencer. After launching her OnlyF*ns handle, the 29-year-old offered exclusive content, training videos, and merchandise to her fans.

Meanwhile, Mandy Rose gained notoriety as a former WWE star but was let go after she posted racy images on her FanTime page last year.

Poll : 0 votes