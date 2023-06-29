“All I see are two GOATS” - Fans marvel at duel between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang

ONE flyweight world champion and MMA all-time great Demetrious Johnson is fresh off the first rubber match win of his epic career at ONE Fight Night 10 last month. The heralded 'Mighty Mouse' beat his rival, former divisional world titleholder Adriano Moraes, in a five-round unanimous decision victory. It was Johnson's first fight on US soil since leaving the UFC in 2018.

Another world champion who was triumphant that night in Denver, Colorado was ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 'The Iron Man' handily dispatched Mexico's Edgar Tabares to retain his belt.

The two legends of their respective sports had an epic clash in ONE Championship's historic 10th-anniversary card, ONE X, last year. Demetrious Johnson and Rodatng partook in ONE's first-ever mixed rules bout, competing in alternating rounds between Muay Thai and MMA

ONE Championship posted a highlight of the bout on Instagram:

""The Iron Man" comes in HOT 🔥 Could you survive getting flurried by Rodtang? 😳 @rodtang_jimungnon @mighty⁠"

Here are some of the fan comments on the video:

Fan comments on Rodtanf/DJ mixed rules bout.

@_akimichiyayis_ said what we all think:

"GOAT MMA vs GOAT MUAYTHAI 🐐"

@sam_rogers93 is being rather honest with himself:

"I would die 😂😂😂"

Here are more comments:

More comments on DJ/Rodtang mixed rules bout

@mydarkside0666 praises Demetrious Johnson's chin:

"it just shows DJ can really take a massive shot even from someone like Rodtang."

@d_borbo619 echoed what @_akimichiyayis_ said:

"All I see are two goats 🐐 🐐"

@krispy_sauce pointed out that only someone like 'Mighty Mouse' can take those shots and survive:

"Very few could, it takes a GOAT"

That night, 'The Iron Man' showed the world what true world-class Muay Thai looks like while 'Mighty Mouse' proved that he can not only hang with but also be competitive against perhaps the most dangerous striker in the world today. D

Demetrious Johnson eventually won the historic bout in the second round, which was fought under MMA rules. The ONE flyweight king dispatched the novice grappler in Rodtang, who succumbed to a tight rear naked choke that put him to sleep.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10, which was ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil, can be viewed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes