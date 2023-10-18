"All in"- Showtime's departure spurs call to arms: Jake Paul, Terence Crawford, Ryan Garcia, and other top boxers seek unified response

In light of Showtime announcing their exit from boxing programming after 37 years, Jake Paul joined hands with some of the world's most high-profile professional boxers like Terence Crawford and Ryan Garcia to figure out a way moving forward.

Showtime Championship Boxing's parent company, Paramount Global, recently released a statement confirming that the long-running boxing network will no longer be operational. The company cited financial discipline as the main reason behind their decision.

Needless to say, many professional boxers were left distressed at the news of Showtime's departure just five years after HBO quit boxing programming. Reacting to the news, Ryan Garcia took to X to vent his frustrations and called on fellow pugilists to come together to forge a new path moving forward. He wrote:

"Today is a really important day for boxing. HBO and Showtime defined our sport for a generation, and now they are both out. All us boxers need to make this our collective fight. We gotta be thinking about marketing, new audiences, investors, global, all of it. Boxing is still the greatest sport in the world. We just gotta reimagine it."

Expand Tweet

Terence Crawford wholeheartedly agreed with Garcia's tweet and posted a supportive note, saying:

"I couldn't agree more @RyanGarcia. The system we have isn’t going to fix this. We gotta think differently. Look at every other sport is building empires by doing it right. Us fighters need to come together. We can fight in the ring but work together for our sport and our families."

Expand Tweet

Not long after Crawford and Garcia urged boxers to come together for the common good, Jake Paul chimed in and threw his name in the hat as well. He tweeted:

"I'm all the way in."

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul announces boxing return on December 15

Jake Paul is slated to return to the squared circle on December 15. 'The Problem Child' confirmed the news through his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) earlier this week.

Paul is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC star Nate Diaz and has a record of 7-1 as a boxer. Tommy Fury handed him the only loss on his record during their fight back in February. Fury won via split decision.

In a social media statement, Jake Paul claimed that his goal was to become a "world champion" someday and called himself the "biggest name in boxing" today. He said:

"PPV after PPV after PPV, and I'm just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you're not going to want to miss it."

Expand Tweet