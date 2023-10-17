“Every other sport is building empires by doing it right” - Terence Crawford and Ryan Garcia unite to send message after Showtime Boxing shutdown

Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford recently weighed in on the announcement that Showtime Boxing will be shut down and united to send a message that the sport as a whole needs to come together.

'KingRy' took to his X account, where he reacted to the news regarding the shutdown and expressed his disappointment. He noted that both Showtime and HBO played important roles in the overall growth of boxing and mentioned it's important for boxers to unite and come up with strategies pertaining to marketing and distribution.

He wrote:

"Today is a really important day for boxing. HBO and Showtime defined our sport for a generation and now they are both out...All us boxers need to make this our collective fight. We gotta be thinking about marketing, new audiences, investors, global, all of it...Boxing is still the greatest sport in the world. We just gotta reimagine it."

Ryan Garcia tweet regarding Showtime Boxing shutdown

Garcia's tweet caught the attention of 'Bud,' who chimed in and agreed with the lightweight boxing champion. He mentioned that he believes it is possible for boxers to come together and put any in-ring rivalries aside for a cause that will benefit them outside the ring, writing:

"I couldnt agree more @RyanGarcia. The system we have isn’t going to fix this. We gotta think different. Look at every other sport is building empires by doing it right. Us fighters need to come together. We can fight in the ring but work together for our sport and our families."

It remains to be seen how the Showtime Boxing shutdown will affect the sport as a whole and whether other boxers follow Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford's advice to come together.

Terence Crawford responds to Ryan Garcia

Showtime Boxing shutting down at the end of the year

Showtime Boxing will unfortunately be shutting down at the end of the year, which will have an effect on those involved.

According to SJB journalist Adam Stern, the shutdown will signal the end of boxing on CBS, which has been involved for decades. He tweeted that longtime executive Stephen Espinoza will be among those laid off as a result, writing:

".@ParamountCo is confirming today that it's shutting down @Showtime Sports + @ShowtimeBoxing by the end of 2023, as CBS exits boxing after decades in the sport...The move is expected to lead to layoffs including @StephenEspinoza, per @Ourand_SBJ."

Adam Stern's tweet regarding Paramount's decision