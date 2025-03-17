"All that's left is to produce good results" - Japanese star Masaaki Noiri wraps up training camp, pumped for ONE 172 clash vs. Tawanchai

Decorated Japanese kickboxer Masaaki Noiri is raring to show off his quality in front of his countrymen when he duels ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship in the co-main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Only a few days away from the marquee event at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, the 31-year-old took to his Instagram account to share that he has closed up his training camp led by Team Vasileus trainer Masakazu Watanabe and training partner Shintaro Matsukura. The caption of the post read:

"Today, the long training finally came to an end. I'm really grateful to @masakazu925, who pushed me to the very limit, and @shintaro.matsukura, who was my training partner every time. 🙇🏻‍♂️"

Ad

Trending

He continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Now all that's left is to produce results. I'll make sure to do my best in the remaining adjustment period. I'll definitely do it."

Ad

Noiri earned his first shot at a ONE world championship thanks to a wondrous bone-breaking second-round knockout of Shakir Al-Tekreeti this past January at ONE 170.

Masaaki Noiri acknowledges Tawanchai's dominance ahead of ONE 172

25-year-old Tawanchai is riding a nine-fight winning streak heading into ONE 172, and Masaaki Noiri paid respect to his opponent's sheer dominance inside the circle in an interview with the promotion.

Ad

The former two-division K-1 champion shared:

"After that fight [previous fight], I was simply thinking that if I won, it would be great to compete in the Japan event. That was about it. But then now I'm given the chance to fight in the Japan event, and not only that, my opponent is Tawanchai, an incredibly strong fighter."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.