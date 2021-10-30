All you need to know about Amalie Arena, the venue for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight

After much speculation, a blockbuster boxing bout between bitter rivals Jake Paul and Tommy Fury was confirmed for December 18, 2021. The matchup will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Amalie Arena is used for ice hockey, basketball, arena football games and concerts. It was previously known by several other names — Ice Palace, St. Pete Times Forum and Tampa Bay Times Forum.

The indoor stadium, named after the Amalie Oil Company, is home to the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League. The 2018-19 NBA champion Toronto Raptors also used the arena during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions back in Canada.

The maximum capacity for an ice hockey game at Amalie Arena is 19,092. It can also hold 20,500 people for basketball, 18,500 for arena football and 21,500 people for concerts.

Jake is the brother of another YouTuber-turned-boxer, Logan Paul. Tommy is the half-brother of WBC and The Ring heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury.

Both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are undefeated in their professional boxing careers so far

Jake Paul holds a 4-0 record in his boxing career, while Tommy Fury is 7-0. Jake hasn't fought a professional boxer yet. So far, he's defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib, retired basketball player Nate Robinson and mixed martial artists Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Tommy will be the first real challenge for 'The Problem Child', who also has a bet for 'TNT'. Speaking to ESPN journalist Marc Raimondi, Jake Paul claimed he gave his upcoming opponent two options in case he loses in December.

"I offered Fury to change his name to Tommy Fumbles or put up $500,000 of his purse if he loses. He chose to agree to change his name. Guess he puts more value on money then he does his own family name," said Jake.

See Jake Paul's couple of betting options for Tommy Fury below:

Tommy Fury's name will be on the line when he fights Jake Paul.



(via @Marc_Raimondi) Tommy Fury’s name will be on the line when he fights Jake Paul. (via @Marc_Raimondi) https://t.co/AxKCX2eKS9

Jake previously had a bet with Woodley as well. 'The Chosen One' was guaranteed a rematch if he got an 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo after losing via split decision in August this year.

However, a second fight between the two American combat sports stars didn't materialize.

