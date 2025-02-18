"All the oil, he slipped right out" - Fans share hilarious reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele's disappearing act featuring Dana White and Tracy Cortez

UFC CEO Dana White has a penchant for backing the new generation of sports media, evidenced by his support for popular streamers and content creators. One such creator who seemingly enjoys White's support is Nina Marie Daniele.

Known for her raucous and explicit interview style, Daniele has built a huge fanbase on social media. Her hilarious skits are even more impressive and the latest one with Dana White and women's flyweight contender Tracy Cortez has sent fight fans into a frenzy.

Taken ahead of the recently concluded fight night at the UFC Apex, which was headlined by Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues, the trio of White, Cortez, and Daniele took a picture inside the octagon.

Seemingly with an AI filter, the picture was rotated, and White, who was in the middle, disappeared whilst in rotation before reappearing. The filter did have flaws as White's head was fitted with Daniele's hair in the rotation.

Daniele shared the skit on X and fight fans flocked into the comments sections with hilarious remarks.

"All the oil, he slipped right out," one fan wrote.

Daniele was among those who wanted to oil Dana White ahead of UFC 300 when the CEO held back on announcing the main event of the blockbuster PPV.

As the AI filter had flaws, one fan found an eery similarity between the featherweight contender's hairstyle with White.

Pereira is now the biggest star for White and the UFC. The light heavyweight champion frequently collaborates with Daniele.

The real reason why Dana White loves social media

UFC CEO Dana White appeared on episode 203 of Bussin' With The Boys with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. In the interview, the hosts praised White and the UFC for their effective use of social media, unlike other major sports leagues in North America.

White revealed an interesting reason why he liked social media. The UFC head honcho hated traditional media and found social media as an alternative to connect with fans, cutting out the middlemen.

White said:

"I was brilliant and everything else but I hated the media so f**king bad. I hated them so bad that when you told me, 'Wait a minute, I can cut the middleman out and I can go directly to the fans," f**king, I’m all in on that.' I loved it. So I was infatuated with it immediately because I hated the media."

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:13):

