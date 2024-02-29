“All my opponents made me better” – Joshua Pacio says he hasn’t even reached the ceiling of his limitless potential

Virtually unbeatable during his three-year reign as a ONE strawweight MMA world champion, ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio still believes that he hasn’t even reached his fullest potential yet.

The Filipino superstar is just days away from reclaiming his strawweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar after losing the crown to ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks back in December 2022.

As history reminds us, Pacio has been in this type of position before. He previously lost his belt to Japan’s Yosuke Saruta in early January 2019 and then regained his belt in an immediate rematch three months later to reestablish himself as the No.1 strawweight in the world.

If Pacio never had this experience - or indeed many others like this before, he wouldn’t be in Qatar fighting for his next world title reign.

When asked by Sportskeeda MMA if he believed has already reached his peak at 28 years old, “The Passion” replied:

“I think no, not yet. I'm going to hit my peak like 29, 30, or 31, like that, man. But honestly, these guys, all my opponents, made me better, made me who I am today. They made me work harder so it's about them, you know. That's why I'm here competing against the best in the world and I'm just so happy right now.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Joshua Pacio reveals the key objective to winning his rematch against Jarred Brooks

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio is going into the biggest rematch of his career with 100% confidence in himself and his training.

In the last few weeks, Pacio has been able to implement a game plan focused on expanding his key strengths and studying his opposition’s key weaknesses. But while a large chunk of time has been used towards strategy, Pacio has also developed a strong mental game as well.

Speaking to ONE, he revealed the key goal to winning his rematch against Jarred Brooks:

“That’s the goal of this training camp – to fight with no hesitation. In this rematch, I must fight the way I really fight."