“I’m also one of the best in the world” - Joshua Pacio says he’s more than equipped to handle Jarred Brooks in Qatar world title clash

Joshua Pacio was once at the summit of mixed martial arts, and he knows he can return to that height when he takes on an old rival. The former ONE strawweight MMA world champion will try to reclaim the gold against Jarred Brooks at ONE 166 this Friday at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

The match will be the second time these two face each other after Brooks snatched the strawweight MMA throne from Pacio at ONE 164 in Manila. In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacio said he’s hellbent on proving he’s still one of the world’s best.

Joshua Pacio pointed out how he’s refined his game in preparation for his rematch against Brooks, and he’s determined to showcase his improved arsenal in ONE Championship’s first on-site event in Qatar.

“This is mixed martial arts. It’s either you will get hit or you will get taken down. Now, this camp has taught me to have the proper mindset. If I am one of the best in the world, I should fight like one. Yes, I’m also fighting one of the best in the world. But I shouldn’t forget that I’m also one of the best in the world.”

Pacio is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Russian grappling machine Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15, and a win over Brooks would start his third reign with the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

ONE 166 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Joshua Pacio says he has all the bases covered heading into rematch

The previous year marked one of the most significant changes Joshua Pacio had in his life.

After representing the famed Team Lakay for his ONE Championship tenure, ‘The Passion’ decided to leave the stable and join Lions Nation MMA.

It was in this new gym that Pacio said he further developed his grappling and learning from some of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu teachers in the Philippines.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacio said:

“In the grappling aspect, of course, Prof. Gibran Langbayan [Lions Nation MMA’s grappling coach] is here to help. Plus, he brought his younger brother, Godwin, with him. Godwin is one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the Philippines and is part of the national sambo team. That’s all I can say right now. The rest is top secret.”