“Two of us are going to try to break each other’s face” – Joshua Pacio says Jarred Brooks rematch will be a slugfest

Joshua Pacio heads into his rematch against Jarred Brooks with his back against the wall, but that only adds fuel to the fire when they throw down at ONE 166: Qatar.

The top-ranked contender attempts to regain the strawweight MMA world title this Friday, March 1, and he expects nothing less than a firefight.

It takes two to tango, and 'The Passion' seems more than ready to step on the front foot inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Joshua Pacio told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Right now, I'm just going to do my thing, and he's going to do his thing, and at the end of the day, you know, we'll see when that cage, when that Circle shuts, and two of us are going to try to break each other's face."

The Lions Nation MMA representative has kept his lips sealed in the lead-up to this contest, refusing to reveal too much of his game plan.

Instead, he plans to let his performance do the talking when he gets locked inside the Circle alongside the American, who has remained undefeated in MMA under the ONE banner.

Joshua Pacio has covered all bases heading into Brooks redo in Qatar

To overcome ‘The Monkey God’s’ superior grappling and surprising striking – the latter clearly catching Pacio off-guard in their ONE 164 contest – Joshua Pacio has been 100 percent focused on leaving no stone unturned.

Thankfully for the dynamite from Baguio City, Philippines, his team at Lions Nation MMA has prepped him well and polished whatever areas within his arsenal that needed an upgrade.

With a lot of talk about how his departure from Team Lakay could backfire, including Brooks’ stance that the world-renowned gym would have provided the Filipino warrior a better camp, Pacio remains blessed to be part of the formation of a new team alongside former MMA world champions Eduard Folayang and Kevin Belingon.

Joshua Pacio told ONE Championship previously:

“I can’t describe how happy and thankful I am for them to go above and beyond to just help out in my preparation. When you’re fighting the best, not just in my division but also in the world, you need to cover all bases. It cannot be understated because what we have here is all team effort. That’s the culture we have at Lions Nation MMA.”

ONE 166: Qatar will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.