“We reviewed everything” - Joshua Pacio says he went through all of Jarred Brooks’ fights to come up with ONE 166 game plan

Joshua Pacio left no stone unturned in his preparation for Jarred Brooks.

The two rivals will once again square off, but this time it’s Pacio challenging Brooks for the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with Qabayan Radio 94.3, Pacio said he and his team at Lions Nation MMA did extensive film study on not just Brooks, but on his past performances as well.

Joshua Pacio said:

“For every training and adjustment we did, we reviewed all his previous fights, the errors, and of course my strengths as well. We reviewed everything.”

Pacio and Brooks’ first match against each other at ONE 164 was a true technical masterpiece, but that kind of pace favored the American star’s wrestling-heavy offense.

Brooks had control for much of the fight and used his wrestling to neutralize Pacio’s obvious striking advantage.

Although Joshua Pacio tried his best to dictate the pace on the feet, Brooks’ overall control and overwhelming wrestling earned him the ONE strawweight MMA world title in Manila.

Joshua Pacio plans to use ONE 164 disappointment as fuel against Jarred Brooks

Losing will never sit well with anyone, especially if that defeat caused the loss of a coveted world title.

Joshua Pacio is already one of the most successful fighters from the Philippines and in ONE Championship, and he held the strawweight MMA strap a total of 1,450 days across two reigns.

His second reign alone was at 1,331 days until Brooks wrestled the throne in front of Pacio’s Filipino fans.

Determined to get back what was his, Pacio told The Peninsula Qatar just how much the loss festered in his psyche.

“That disappointment lingered within me for a long time. Now, I’m turning that disappointment into my fuel for this fight.