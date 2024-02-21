Joshua Pacio says he’s prepared to face Jarred Brooks "wherever the fight goes"

It’s been 14 months since Joshua Pacio had the ONE strawweight MMA world title ripped from his grasp. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jarred Brooks in the main event of ONE 164 in December 2022 in front of his compatriots in Manila, Philippines.

But Pacio is confident about his chances in their upcoming rematch on March 1 at ONE 166, which goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, as he aims to get his world title back and move to the top of the stacked division.

In his recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Passion’ bared that he is ready for any point of attack that ‘The Monkey God’ will bring into their second meeting.

He claimed:

“He [Jarred Brooks] can strike and he can wrestle. But I’m prepared wherever the fight goes.”

During their first match, Brooks was able to control Pacio in the grappling exchanges and often found himself on top of the Filipino slugger by maximizing his superior wrestling background.

However, the Lions Nation MMA representative also had several successes during the match by inflicting damage through his Wushu striking.

Unfortunately, it was not enough to persuade the judges to give him the victory.

Joshua Pacio wants to carry his momentum from his victory over Mansur Malachiev

Pacio was able to redeem himself in his previous match in the world’s largest martial arts organization after unanimously beating Russian mauler and No.5-ranked divisional contender Mansur Malachiev in his latest match in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15.

This masterful victory has officially earned the 28-year-old Filipino athlete a ticket back to the world title picture.

Now, he is fully focused on settling the score with Brooks, thus reclaiming the 26-pound golden belt.

ONE 166: Qatar will be available on Amazon Prime Video for active subscribers in North America.