“I want to be in the forefront of it” – Joshua Pacio looking forward to ONE Championship’s MMA revolution in 2024

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio has earned himself another shot for the coveted world title after beating previously undefeated Russian rising star Mansur Malachiev via unanimous decision in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15, which went down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The world’s largest martial arts organization has officially announced the highly anticipated rematch between Pacio and current ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks on March 1, 2024, for ONE 166, which will happen inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, the promotion’s first-ever event in the country.

The Filipino superstar is excited to hopefully bring the 26-pound golden belt back to the Philippines and potentially lead the events that will happen in the country in 2024.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The Passion’ recently stated:

“I’m looking forward to an action-packed 2024 for mixed martial arts, and I want to be in the forefront of it, I want to be active. Let’s wait for some fireworks next year with me and Jarred Brooks, and God-willing, I bring the belt home in the Philippines.”

Pacio looks to start another reign as the strawweight MMA king and snap the four-fight MMA win streak of ‘The Monkey God’ when they face each other for the second time.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has already announced that the promotion’s spotlight will be once again focused on MMA this year after spearheading tremendous growth in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Joshua Pacio would want to showcase his improved ground game in rematch with Jarred Brooks

Pacio showed a lot of improvement in his ground game in his most recent victory against Malachiev by stopping several takedowns and maneuvering his way out of submission threats. This was the fruit of his hard work in training with his new team at Lions Nation MMA.

The 27-year-old would want to test his skills by facing his former tormentor and applying them against him. Brooks unanimously beat Pacio in their first meeting in December 2022 at ONE 164 to become the new king of the 125-pound MMA division.