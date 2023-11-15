“Congratulations champ!” - Rival Joshua Pacio, fellow champions show their love for new father Jarred Brooks

A new title was given to reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, as he officially became a father after he and his wife, Francesca Ann Dimambro, welcomed their firstborn on November 11, 2023.

Brooks shared the photos and videos of their baby girl, Naomi Mae, on Instagram, alongside the caption:

“NAOMI MAE BROOKS BORN 4:21 pm 6 pounds 2 ounces . The best feeling in the world !! Love you more than anything baby girl!! To my wife thank you for being amazing throughout this whole pregnancy and dealing with me ! Couldn’t ask for a better mother to my child !!”

This post was flooded with congratulations from his fellow ONE Championship athletes, champions, personalities, and friends as @mikeymusumeci, @liambadco, @joshuapacio, @koolhydraat, @rituphogat48, @khaoswilliams, @josephi_lasiri_official, and @domjlau sent their greetings by commenting:

“❤️❤️❤️ congratulations!”

“Congrats brother 💙”

“Congratulations champ! 🎉🎊🙌”

“Gongratz, more Life🙌”

“Congratulations champ👏”

“Congratulations bro🍾”

“Congratulations champ🏅”

“Congratulations Champ! Welcome to the world little one!!! ☝️👶❤️”

Athletes' comments and wishes for Jared Brooks

Even his former opponent Joshua Pacio, whom he defeated in December 2022 at ONE 164 to become the undisputed world champion, sent his congratulations to ‘The Monkey God'. This is proof that rivalries and animosities are only confined to the Circle or ring.

Brooks is coming off a defeat at the hands of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13, where he got submitted in their grappling-only affair. He dared to move up in weight and crossed over to the submission grappling ruleset in an attempt to become a two-sport and a two-division world champion.

The 30-year-old American also has a perfect MMA record of four wins under the world’s largest martial arts promotion after beating top contenders Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane, and Pacio.

He is still waiting for his next opponent, who would challenge him for his first world title defense, but ‘The Passion’ is the frontrunner in the conversation to get a rematch after winning his last fight against Mansur Malachiev in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 via unanimous decision.