Jarred Brooks says atmosphere for Mikey Musumeci fight was ‘just a huge energy ball’

ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world champion Jarred Brooks may have lost to ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci when he challenged him at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video for his world title, but he has equally gained an experience of a lifetime.

During his most recent interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘The Monkey God’ acknowledged that it was an honor to face ‘Darth Rigatoni’ in his sport of expertise and credits him and the crowd for making the experience more memorable.

The 30-year-old said:

“But man, it was an honor to go against him. He is such a great human being too, man. To feel his energy inside of that whole packed arena, it's just a huge energy ball when you get in that ring.“

See the full interview with Brooks below:

Brooks was confident in his chances against Musumeci when he accepted the fight on a few weeks' notice, as he has a strong background in wrestling that allowed him to win and submit Lito Adiwang and Bokang Masunyane in MMA.

Unfortunately, Musumeci was just at another level in the grappling department, with his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and years of training proving too much for Brooks.

The American champion, though, is open to a rematch with the Evolve MMA representative if he decides to jump into MMA.

Musumeci is preparing for his openweight submission grappling match with former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki on October 6 for ONE Fight Night 15, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium amid the nasty food poisoning incident he suffered in Bangkok last week.

ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video airs live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

