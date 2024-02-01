WATCH: Joshua Pacio sends Manila into frenzy with suspense-filled world title defense against Alex Silva

In November 2019, former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio became the first world titleholder in the division to successfully defend his championship belt on two successive occasions after fending off the challenge from Alex Silva during the main event of ONE: Fire & Fury in January 2020 inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The full fight replay of the close back-and-forth match was reposted by ONE Championship on their official YouTube channel recently, with the description saying:

“Before Joshua Pacio seeks to reclaim the ONE Strawweight MMA World Title from reigning king Jarred Brooks in a thrilling rematch at ONE 166: Qatar, relive the Filipino superstar's back-and-forth showdown with former divisional titleholder Alex Silva in 2020!”

Even before the world title clash began, it was clear that it was a stylistic duel between Pacio and Silva, as the former was a Wushu striker while the latter was a black belt Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner.

The 28-year-old Filipino fired his patented strikes, from different combinations with his hands and powerful kicks up to his spinning attacks that found their way to Silva’s face and body. Pacio’s best moments have put the Evolve MMA representative in trouble on multiple occasions.

However, the pride of Baguio City was equally threatened throughout the match by ‘Little Rock’s’ constant pressure and takedown attempts. Silva also had his fair share of moments when he almost locked in an arm-triangle choke and a kneebar attempt, but the defending champion was able to explode and get out of danger.

Despite scoring several takedowns throughout the duration of the fight, Silva was stagnant in that position and never fully took advantage of it. In contrast, Pacio was able to inflict significant damage when they were on their feet, which ultimately persuaded two of the three judges to give him the victory for the razor-thin split decision result.

Joshua Pacio prepares for highly anticipated world championship rematch with Jarred Brooks at ONE 166

The Lions Nation MMA representative is coming off a unanimous decision victory against fellow top contender Mansur Malachiev from his previous fight at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023. This was his ticket to punch another date with former tormentor and now reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

Joshua Pacio and Brooks are set to meet again at the massive ONE 166: Qatar card on March 1, which will happen inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar. ‘The Passion’ is looking to avenge that defeat from ‘The Monkey God’ and start a third reign with ONE strawweight MMA world title.