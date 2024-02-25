“That’s the culture we have” - Joshua Pacio lauds Lions Nation MMA’s dedication to all aspects of MMA

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion and ex-Team Lakay standout ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines made the brave decision to leave his long-time team and start his own.

Pacio, like many of the senior Team Lakay members, left the famed Baguio City-based gym to put together Lions Nation MMA, where they took their training to a whole new level.

According to Pacio, who co-founded the new team with former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang, Lions Nation MMA allows him to take his game up a notch. Most importantly, he has the best support system he could ever ask for.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Pacio talked about Lions Nation MMA and had nothing but glowing words for his new faction.

‘The Passion’ said:

“I can’t describe how happy and thankful I am for them to go above and beyond to just help out in my preparation. When you’re fighting the best, not just in my division but also in the world, you need to cover all bases. It cannot be understated because what we have here is all team effort. That’s the culture we have at Lions Nation MMA.”

Joshua Pacio to rematch Jarred Brooks for the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar

Former strawweight king Joshua Pacio will get the chance to test out his new skills when he takes on archnemesis ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks for the right to wear the gold.

Pacio and Brooks lock horns at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

It’s a rematch of their epic December 2022 encounter, where Brooks defeated Pacio in Manila to take home the crown.

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free.