“We can always get back up” – Joshua Pacio wants to be an inspiration to fellow Filipinos on rising from adversity 

Lions Nation MMA co-founder and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio wants to dedicate his next fight to the next generation of Filipino fighters and inspire them to reach their dreams.

Pacio will challenge reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in a rematch of epic proportions at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to Qabayan Radio 94.3, a local Filipino radio station in Qatar, in a recent interview, Pacio said he wants to inspire his ‘kababayan’ Filipinos by bringing home the gold.

‘The Passion’ said:

“It is of paramount importance. I would also like to be an inspiration to the next generation of Filipino fighters. Show them that we’ll lose sometimes but we can always get back up. As long as we have faith in God and we’re willing to put on the work, we’ll bounce back.”

Joshua Pacio on how he plans on beating Jarred Brooks: “Trust in my striking”

A wushu specialist, ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio is known for his potent striking. The 28-year-old has 12 wins in ONE Championship, 8 of which have ended by knockout. So you can bet Pacio is looking to bring the heat to Jarred Brooks in their rematch.

The 28-year-old Lions Nation MMA co-founder added:

“One of my strengths is obviously my striking. I plan to enter this fight more confident than I was before. I’m entering this rematch with full confidence and trust in my striking.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and free.