“You must be 100 percent ready” – Joshua Pacio says it’s all or nothing in rematch with tormentor Jarred Brooks

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Lions Nation MMA representative ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines is risking it for the biscuit in his highly anticipated rematch with reigning and undisputed king ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

Pacio rematches Brooks next week when the two head to the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1 for ONE 166: Qatar. It’s a do-over of their December 2022 bout, which saw Brooks defeat Pacio to capture the ONE strawweight MMA world title in Manila.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Pacio said this rematch with Brooks will require his absolute best, as he plans to enter the Circle the premier version of himself.

‘The Passion’ stated:

“When you’re preparing for a bout with this kind of magnitude, you must be 100 percent ready physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally.”

Brooks defeated Pacio by unanimous decision at ONE 164 two years ago. Now the two are ready to run it back, and ‘The Passion’ is hoping to reclaim his lost gold.

Joshua Pacio bares game plan in Jarred Brooks rematch: “Not totally aggressive”

Fans expecting Joshua Pacio to go full throttle in his highly anticipated rematch with ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks may be shocked to see him take a more calculated approach.

After all, ‘The Monkey God’ is not someone you want to fight recklessly. One mistake could be costly.

Speaking to GMA News Online in a recent interview, Pacio said:

"Of course [I will be aggressive] but not totally aggressive. It is going to be [smart aggression].”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.