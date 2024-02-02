“I understand what I'm capable of” – Jarred Brooks says ‘fighting smart’ will allow him to compete until he’s 40

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks sees himself dominating mixed martial arts for the next decade, which would bring him well past his forties.

The 32-year-old Mash Fight Team representative and Warsaw, Indiana native says that because of his fighting style, he is able to mitigate damage taken and prolong his career while still putting on some incredible fights.

Speaking on the FightWave podcast on YouTube in a recent interview, Brooks made a brash statement.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I want to fight until I'm 40 and I fight smart, but the the longer this gets when by the time I'm 35 I'm going to be knocking people the f**k out because I understand what I'm capable of now.”

Needless to say, Jarred Brooks is no doubt one of the most talented fighters in the world and arguably the best strawweight MMA fighter today.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long to see Brooks back in action.

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks returns to face former strawweight MMA king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio in rematch

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is ready to run it back with former strawweight MMA king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio.

The two first collided in December of 2022, with Brooks taking home a unanimous decision after five rounds of action in Manila, Philippines, to take Pacio’s title in front of his hometown fans. Now, they are ready to run it back once more with the ONE strawweight MMA world title on the line.

Brooks is set to defend his gold against Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

ONE 166: Qatar airs live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com. For more information on how to watch from your specific location, please visit ONE Championship’s official website. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.