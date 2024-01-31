“It gives me the recognition I need” – Jarred Brooks says beating Demetrious Johnson will give his career the validation it deserves

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks has charted his path to immortality, and it goes through the man many consider the greatest MMA fighter of all time – reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion and former UFC superstar ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson.

Brooks has called out Johnson on multiple occasions, although the latter has yet to respond to any of them. Ideally, ‘The Monkey God’ wants to move up in weight to flyweight to challenge ‘Mighty Mouse’ for the gold. The 32-year-old Warsaw, Indiana native believes it could be the biggest fight ever in ONE Championship.

Moreover, Brooks believes beating Johnson could give him the recognition he craves from his peers.

In a recent interview with FightWave, Brooks talked about fighting Johnson.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“You know, if I go against Demetrious Johnson and I beat Demetrius Johnson even though he's past his prime, in my personal opinion, I think that really gives me the recognition that I actually need.”

Those are some strong fighting words from Brooks. Will Johnson ever answer back? Stay tuned to find out.

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks set to run it back with former titleholder ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio in Qatar

Before ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks can even think about booking a match with the legendary ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson, he has to take care of business first against the man in front of him.

Brooks is set to face former strawweight MMA king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio in an epic rematch at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

