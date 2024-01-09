“Give me six months” – Jarred Brooks says he can beat Mikey Musumeci in a grappling match with ample preparation time

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks more than held his own in a pure BJJ match with ONE flyweight submission grappling king ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci in 2023.

Despite his defeat, 30-year-old Brooks has proven to be Musumeci’s toughest opponent in ONE Championship so far. Many lauded his performance against Musumeci in his first-ever submission grappling contest. Perhaps with a little more time to develop and train in ‘the gentle art’, Brooks could even pull out a victory.

That’s exactly what the Mash Fight Team representative believes. He said he is even willing to rematch the Italian-American BJJ icon if he can have a little more time to prepare.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Nic Atkin in a recent interview, Brooks said this about a potential rematch with ‘Darth Rigatoni’:

“You know, going back and thinking about it but I would love to still go against [Mikey Musumeci] in a grappling match. But give me six months bro, like you know, it’s like you gonna give Mikey two weeks to go against me [in MMA]?”

It seems Brooks has a lot on his plate these days, and he's calling out ONE Championship’s biggest stars for some pretty interesting fights.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Jarred Brooks back in action.

Jarred Brooks set for Joshua Pacio rematch in Qatar

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks will meet fierce rival and former divisional kingpin ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio once more in a highly anticipated rematch later this year.

The two are set to lock horns in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1st.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from their specific location.