“We’ve dedicated our life here” – Joshua Pacio vows to be ‘more prepared’ in high-stakes rematch against Jarred Brooks

Former undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio is more than ready to make another run at ONE Championship gold.

A year removed from losing the strap over his shoulders to American rival, and now reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, Pacio says he is a much better fighter and has evolved his skill set in order to take back what he lost.

A former member of Team Lakay and now a co-founder of Lions Nation MMA in Baguio City, Pacio believes he has the right tools necessary to finally defeat Brooks and get his ONE Championship gold back.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Pacio said he is more than able to become world champion once again.

‘The Passion’ said:

“This is our work, we’ve dedicated our life here, so we’re happy to hear that [the rematch with Jarred Brooks is set] and we’ll certainly be more prepared for it.”

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio to rematch strawweight MMA king ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in Qatar

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio met ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks at ONE 164 in December of 2022, with the gold on the line. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old Filipino standout, he lost via five-round unanimous decision.

It was a close fight, but Brooks ultimately proved to be the more skilled fighter on the night, and now holds the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

Pacio will get his chance at redemption later this year as the two run it back in a highly anticipated rematch.

Joshua Pacio is set to challenge Jarred Brooks for the ONE strawweight MMA world title in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for information on how to watch the action.