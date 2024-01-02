No holidays: Joshua Pacio starting preparations early in rematch vs. Jarred Brooks

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio is gearing up to make a winning return later this year as he spent much of the holidays working on his game with his team.

The Lions Nation MMA affiliate is booked for a title rematch with now divisional champion Jarred Brooks of the United States at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s debut live on-ground event in the rich Arab country happening on March 1.

The two met in December 2022 in Manila, where Joshua Pacio lost the ONE strawweight MMA world title to ‘The Monkey God’ by unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Passion’ shared his mindset heading into the rematch with Brooks and how he and his team are going about reaching their goal.

Joshua Pacio said:

“I know that I’m gonna be more focused this time around. I have this team to collaborate, and brainstorm with, that I can truly say and suggest certain routines with what I need for this next fight.”

ONE 166: Qatar will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail. It is part of an explosive lineup of events planned by ONE for 2024 as it seeks to bring its top-notch brand of martial arts action to more people in different parts of the world.

Joshua Pacio among ONE superstars set to see action at ONE 166: Qatar

The Jarred Brooks-Joshua Pacio title rematch is just one of the world-class martial arts action on offer at ONE Championship’s groundbreaking event in Qatar on March 1.

The featured strawweight MMA clash between the two top fighters is part of the huge event that ONE is planning to build for fight fans for ONE 166: Qatar.

Recently added to the event is the all-champion title clash between Reinier de Ridder and Anatoly Malykhin for the former’s ONE middleweight MMA world title.

The two first met in December 2022 where Malykhin knocked out De Ridder in the opening round to seize the ONE light heavyweight MMA world title. ‘Sladkiy’ then became a double ONE world champion when he unified the heavyweight championship belts in his last fight back in June.

ONE 166: Qatar is set for March 1 in Lusail.

Also slated to compete at ONE 166 is former ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar, who will take on on-a-roll Iranian contender Amir Aliakbari. Moreover, the flyweight submission grappling showdown will take place between former title contenders Osamah Almarwai and Cleber Sousa.

ONE said more fights will be added for ONE 166: Qatar in the coming weeks.