“I'm constantly on the go” – Jarred Brooks on how he keeps his mind and body in shape all year round

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks cannot wait to get back in the cage and do what he does best. According to Brooks, he could step back in there tomorrow if he could.

That’s because the 30-year-old Mash Fight Team representative is always in shape, as he is training year-round, with or without a fight scheduled. Needless to say, Brooks is obsessed with the fight game, and wants to leave a lasting legacy when it’s all said and done.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Nic Atkin in a recent interview, Brooks said he’s always ready to throw down in whatever fight he’s offered.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I've been training for the past three months. I don't care, it could have been two weeks, three weeks to where they put me in a super fight or they put me in anything. I'm constantly on the go. If I'm not training, I'm coaching. I'm constantly keeping my mind established and I think that the more time you give me, the better I get. You guys are gonna see me knock out whoever the hell I go against next that's for sure.” [14:00 onwards]

Luckily for Brooks, he won’t have to wait long for his next opportunity in the Circle.

Jarred Brooks to run it back with former adversary Joshua Pacio

ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is set to defend his gold against former divisional kingpin Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio in a highly anticipated rematch this year in Qatar.

The two strawweights will co-headline ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1. It is ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

Brooks looks to close the book on his storied rivalry with Pacio once and for all, and move onto bigger and better things, most notably a potential showdown with MMA legend, reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.