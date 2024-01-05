Jarred Brooks willing to do all-striking matches against Jonathan Di Bella and Joseph Lasiri

The reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks has become the king of the hill right now. He is beaming with confidence after wiping out his adversaries and taking control of his division.

The 30-year-old American MMA star has been so dominant that he’s looking over the fence into other sports and divisions to get a meaningful fight. Recently, he singled out a couple of big names he would be open to throwing down with in ONE Championship.

In an interview with veteran MMA journalist Nic Atkin, the ONE strawweight MMA world champion dished out three huge names he would like to potentially face. Thus, revealing his ambitions to fight top fighters.

He said:

“If I would do a Muay Thai main event, I would like to go against [Jonathan] Di Bella]. I think me and Di Bella would be more of a 4-ounce boxing fight. The other Italian, Joseph Lasiri, I'll do Muay Thai for sure. All these guys I'll mix it up. I'll even go against Mikey again. I don't give a shit.”

Jonathan Di Bella is the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion. Joseph Lasiri is the former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. Additionally, Mikey Musumeci is the reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, whom Brooks lost to last year at One Fight Night 13.

The 30-year-old also actively pushed for a showdown against reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

Any of these matchups provides him with an exciting matchup that would be worthy of attention. But what’s next for ‘The Monkey God’?

Jarred Brooks to defend ONE gold against former opponent Joshua Pacio

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is set for another go with former titleholder Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio. The two will lock horns in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1.

It is a rematch of their December 2022 encounter, where Brooks took the belt from Pacio via a five-round unanimous decision in front of The Passion’s hometown crowd in the Philippines.

For information on how to watch ONE 166: Qatar from your location, fans can visit ONE Championship’s official website.