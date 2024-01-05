“In a real-life situation, I'm gonna f*** him up” – Jarred Brooks on fighting Mikey Musumeci

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks says that despite his loss to ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci last year, the brash American star would totally destroy his Italian-American counterpart if they fought on the streets.

After all, Musumeci is not a mixed martial artist like Brooks, who has a complete and diverse offensive repertoire. A former collegiate wrestling star, Brooks is an MMA fighter through and through, with a professional record of 20-2.

‘The Monkey God’ may have lost to ‘Darth Rigatoni’ in an August 2023 submission grappling bout. But if there were strikes involved in that scrap, Brooks believes the outcome would have been completely different.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Nic Atkin in a recent interview, Jarred Brooks made a bold claim.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“No offense, I love Mikey Musumeci, he's a great person, but I mean in a real-life situation, I'm gonna f*** him up, if he doesn't catch me, you know what I'm saying, if he doesn't like just catch me. The guy's a wizard, an amazing grappling wizard, an amazing athlete, but I mean if I'm speaking in real terms and tenses, I will f*** Mikey up.”

Of course, Musumeci could catch up to Brooks in the striking realm soon, as he himself began training in Muay Thai last year, with guys like former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, and close friend ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Jarred Brooks headed to Qatar to face former adversary Joshua Pacio in a rematch

ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is set to run it back with former divisional kingpin Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio. The two will meet in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1.

It is a rematch of their December 2022 encounter, where Brooks took the belt from Pacio via five-round unanimous decision in front of The Passion’s hometown crowd in Manila, Philippines.