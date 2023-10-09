Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio no threat in potential rematch: “I beat him pretty decisively”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks can’t wait to get back inside the Circle and do what he loves. And he has no problem with facing anyone ONE Championship can put in the cage with him, including former adversary Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio.

Pacio was victorious last week, taking out no.5-ranked strawweight MMA contender Mansur Malachiev by unanimous decision with a comprehensive performance. That fight was viewed by many as a likely world title eliminator, and Pacio no doubt shined.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Brooks said he considered a rematch with Pacio, but also pondered what would be the point.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I mean, dude, I beat him pretty decisively. So the only reason why I thought the rematch would make sense is because I knew that they had to restructure the division. I beat everybody pretty decisively as well. So Josh was the closest to me.”

“But the reason why I wanted that Joshua Pacio fight was to make sure that I had a fight and they could restructure, right? But at the end of the day, [things don’t go as planned]. I don't know what was going on with Josh. I don't know what was going on with the other sides of other opponents. I know that Bokang [Masunyane] just got hurt. So you know, things happen, I get it. But I'm sitting at the top of the mountain and I'm eating the bones of Joshua Pacio and Bokang, and I'm ready to eat way, way more competition.”

Count on Brooks to exude confidence at every juncture of the game. With Pacio’s victory over Malachiev last week at ONE Fight Night 15, it sets up a potential rematch with ‘The Monkey God.’ Whether that fight gets made remains to be seen.

Brooks is also eyeing a major world title showdown one division up with MMA legend and reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.