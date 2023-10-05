Jarred Brooks says people forget he’s one of the best in the world: “It's like people have Alzheimer's disease about me”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks couldn’t care less what people think about him. To the 30-year-old Warsaw, Indiana native, the only thing that matters is that he knows what he’s capable of and that he’s proven to himself that he’s the best in the world on multiple occasions.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Brooks talked about maintaining his underdog status despite having the ONE world title around his waist.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“Somebody like me will come out of the blue. And people will be like, ‘Who the hell is this guy talking shit about the GOAT?’ And then at the end of the fight, they're gonna be like, ‘Oh, I get it now’. Right? That's what I've been doing my whole career. And then people forget. It's like people have Alzheimer's disease about me. It's like, ‘Oh, Jarred Brooks. He's legit. He's a top five flyweight’. Right?”

“Then I have to do it again. I gotta prove people again. I put it in your face. And then I spit it straight out. The haters? That's all good. I don't care. But at the end of the day, I'm gonna prove to everybody that I am the best in the world. And I've already proven it to myself. So it doesn't matter.”

Brooks joined ONE Championship in November of 2021 and worked up a storm, beating three top-caliber strawweights to move his way up the rankings. He then captured the ONE strawweight MMA belt with a thorough unanimous decision victory over Joshua Pacio last December.

‘The Monkey God’ believes he’s hitting his prime right now as a fighter, and that he could be the face of ONE Championship in the U.S.

Brooks added:

“Man, I can be the biggest name in ONE Championship. They just gotta put me in with these guys.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Jarred Brooks’ next fight.