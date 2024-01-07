“We have so much talent to show” – Joshua Pacio thrilled to guide the next generation of fighters from Lions Nation MMA

Former undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio was once just a young kid moving up the ranks. Now with world championship experience, Pacio is a beacon of light for the next generation of MMA stars, who he guides as a founding member of Lions Nation MMA.

Pacio left longtime stable Team Lakay in Baguio City last year to establish Lions Nation MMA. He did so alongside other Philippine MMA greats such as the legendary Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang, and former world champions Honorio ‘The Rock’ Banario, and Kevin ‘The Sniper’ Belingon, .

Together, the troupe of Filipino firecrackers are working together to develop martial artists throughout the northern region in the Philippines.

Joshua Pacio can’t wait for the world to witness the talent Lions Nation MMA has on its roster. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, he teased the next generation of Filipino MMA fighters who will represent Lions Nation.

‘The Passion’ said:

“Of course, another goal for me is to help out our young cubs and guide them in their MMA careers. We expect them to have very good careers, and hopefully some of them could enter ONE Lumpinee next year. We have so much talent to show. You better wait out for it.”

If Pacio can win his next fight, he will no doubt inspire those under his wing to go for gold.

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio out to claim ONE Championship gold once more

Former strawweight MMA king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio lost the belt to ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in late 2022 in Manila, Philippines. He now has a chance to take the gold back from his fierce rival.

Pacio will challenge Brooks for the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for information on how to watch.