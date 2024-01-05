“I’d like to see him fight ‘kuya’ Eduard” – Joshua Pacio lobbies for Sage Northcutt vs. Eduard Folayang showdown

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio would like to see his senior at Lions Nation MMA, Eduard Folayang, battle American martial artist Sage Northcutt under ONE Championship banners.

In making his case for the fight, ‘The Passion’ highlighted how both fighters have gone through a lot in their respective careers and how their styles would make for a compelling battle.

Pacio shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“That Sage Northcutt fight in the United States, when he submitted Mujtaba, I was there live watching it. I like a good comeback story. For years he’s been bothered by that loss and that face injury, he mulled retirement, he was out for a while, but he came back and got that redemption win against a dangerous opponent. I’d like to see him fight ‘kuya’ Eduard in the future.”

Northcutt made a successful return to competition after nearly four years because of various medical issues in May in the United States, winning by submission (heel hook) just 39 seconds into his MMA match against Pakistani fighter Ahmed Mujtaba.

The win set him up for a long-awaited match against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki later this month in Tokyo.

Former ONE lightweight world champion Folayang, meanwhile, was last in action in September, when he knocked out Singaporean Amir Khan in the third round of their MMA rematch.

Joshua Pacio already preparing for rematch against ONE strawweight king Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio’s next fight is not until March this year but his preparation is already underway as he is looking to come up with a performance that would earn him back the world title he lost.

‘The Passion’ is set to collide with Jarred Brooks of the United States on March 1 at ONE 166 in a title rematch that will take place in Qatar.

The American champion took the strawweight MMA belt from Pacio in December 2022 by unanimous decision, and Pacio has payback on his mind.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old Lions Nation MMA athlete shared his mindset heading into his rematch with Brooks, saying:

“I know that I’m gonna be more focused this time around. I have this team to collaborate, and brainstorm with, that I can truly say and suggest certain routines with what I need for this next fight.”

Joshua Pacio was last seen in action back in October when he defeated Russian contender Mansur Malachiev by unanimous decision in a closely contested bout.