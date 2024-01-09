Jarred Brooks predicts how a Demetrious Johnson vs. Mikey Musumeci mixed-rules bout will play out

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks wants all the smoke in 2024, and he’s going after mixed martial arts’ most legendary name.

Brooks has repeatedly clamored for a showdown with ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson, a man many consider to be MMA’s all time GOAT.

However, a big possibility for Johnson this year is a long-talked-about showdown with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci. Many, including Brooks, feel that Johnson and Musumeci are destined to fight in the Circle.

Whether that match would end up being a pure grappling affair, or a mixed rules bout similar to Johnson’s fight against Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, remains to be seen. However, when asked who would win in a mixed rules bout setup between Johnson and Musumeci, Brooks couldn’t help but share his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Nic Atkin in a recent interview, Brooks said:

“Mikey Musumeci [vs.] Demetrious Johnson is gonna be the same thing as me and Mikey. I mean, Demetrious might do something if they did a mixed-rules match. It took Mikey eight minutes to submit me, so he might take just as long [with Demetrious]. If it goes to the second round though, Demetrious might be able to knock him out on the feet [in the MMA portion].”

He added:

“That's the only thing that might be interesting about that bout. I mean, anytime that I've ever seen Mikey get a punch thrown at him he's acted like that was a pathogen bubble coming towards him.”

Jarred Brooks returns for Joshua Pacio rematch at ONE 166: Qatar

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Jarred Brooks back in action.

‘The Monkey God’ puts his strawweight MMA belt on the line against former adversary Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, set for the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch.