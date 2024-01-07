"No offense" - Jarred Brooks explains why he deserves Demetrious Johnson fight over top-ranked flyweights

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks may have a massive showdown with former divisional kingpin ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio coming up later this year. But that hasn’t stopped the 30-year-old American MMA star from aiming for the big fight.

Brooks has openly lobbied for a superfight showdown with legendary Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson for the ONE flyweight MMA world title. He has stated that it would be one of the biggest fights ONE Championship could make in 2024.

However, the flyweight division is stacked with guys looking to take on ‘Mighty Mouse’. Among those are No. 3 ranked Reece ‘Lightning’ McLaren of Australia and disgraced former champion Kairat Akhmetov.

McLaren has made his case for a showdown with Johnson. Meanwhile, Akhmetov, the former flyweight king, was popped for banned substances last year and is currently serving a suspension.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Nic Atkin in a recent interview, Brooks said that he’s the man to face Johnson and no one else.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“No offense to Reece McLaren, he is not opening up his mouth like he needs to. He isn't marketing himself like he needs to, while Kairat [Akhmetov] is a cheater. I've said that every time I'm on your guys' show. I don't think that he deserves a title shot.”

Could Brooks eventually land the Demetrious Johnson fight? Fans will have to wait and see as the story develops.

Jarred Brooks puts ONE Championship gold on the line against Joshua Pacio in rematch

The ONE strawweight MMA world title grudge match between reigning king ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks and former titleholder ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio is headed to Qatar.

Brooks lifted the belt from Pacio’s shoulders at the tail end of 2022, and now the two are booked to run it back in a couple of months.

Brooks and Pacio are set to lock horns at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for information on how to watch.