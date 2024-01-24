Redemption-seeking Joshua Pacio says he stayed laser-focused in training for Jarred Brooks during the holidays

As the longtime former ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Filipino superstar ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio knows what it takes to reach the upper echelon of his profession.

The 28-year-old Lions Nation MMA representative understands that apart from natural, god-given talent, hard work and sacrifice are both very much part of the winning formula. Which is why Pacio spent the entire Christmas holidays last season working on his craft, honing his skills, and getting ready for what could be the toughest fight in his young career.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Pacio says he has been really focused on his upcoming match, and knows he needs to come in at his absolute best.

The 28-year-old Baguio City, Philippines native stated:

“That’s the way it is, I’m really focused on this match, I don’t care if it’s Christmas time or the New Year. Of course, I’ll still celebrate with my family, but of course, there’s still the training. I’m still gonna train.”

Pacio is going to need to put in a near-flawless performance if he hopes to get his belt back. His next foe is a familiar one, and a man who took everything from him.

Joshua Pacio to rematch strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio first met ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks at ONE 164 in Manila last December 2022. Then-champion Pacio was completely shut down by Brooks across five rounds.

‘The Monkey God’ went on to take the ONE strawweight MMA world title from Pacio in front of his hometown fans in the Philippines. Now, the two are ready to run it back in an epic rematch.

Pacio is set to challenge Brooks for the belt at ONE 166: Qatar. The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 166: Qatar via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.