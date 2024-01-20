“It ultimately cost me” – Joshua Pacio admits he was too comfortable staying in his guard game against Jarred Brooks

Now that he’s had over a year to review the mistakes he made against Jarred Brooks in their first fight, former ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio says he’s coming into the rematch better prepared.

Pacio is set to run it back with ‘The Monkey God’ later this year, when the two meet in a highly anticipated rematch in Qatar.

‘The Passion’ challenges Brooks for the American’s ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Pacio shared what he thinks went wrong in that first fight with Brooks.

‘The Passion’ said:

“In my last outing against Jarred Brooks, I was too comfortable with my guard game. He was throwing some ground and pound, which most didn’t hit its mark. I was comfortable in that position, but it ultimately cost me.”

Pacio first met Brooks at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks in Manila, Philippines in December of 2022. The Baguio City native dropped a unanimous decision loss after five rounds of action and surrendered his highly coveted ONE Championship gold.

Joshua Pacio isn’t taking Jarred Brooks lightly

Although Joshua Pacio is confident he can get the victory and take his belt back from Jarred Brooks, the 28-year-old Lions Nation MMA representative knows better than to underestimate ‘The Monkey God’.

Pacio said in the same MMA Superfan interview:

“I’m focused on what Jarred Brooks will do differently in our rematch. I’m fighting a very smart and strong fighter. He’s the only fighter that really gave me a hard time because of that overwhelming and heavy top pressure. Despite our similarities in weight, he felt really heavy with his top control.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 166: Qatar live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.