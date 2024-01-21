Joshua Pacio says rematch with Jarred Brooks was all he could think of during his match with Mansur Malachiev

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio has had Jarred Brooks on his mind since he surrendered the belt to the brash American in December of 2022.

Even as he returned to action last October to take on dangerous Russian Mansur Malachiev, the 28-year-old Baguio, Philippines native had ‘The Monkey God’ in his sights.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Pacio described what was going through his mind when he entered the ring for his last fight.

‘The Passion’ stated:

“When they offered me Mansur Malachiev, who I didn’t take lightly by any chance, I was already thinking that I’ll get a rematch with Brooks if I won that fight. All this time, I was really focused on Brooks.”

Pacio first met Brooks at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks in Manila, Philippines on December 3, 2022. ‘The Passion’ fought valiantly, but lost a wide unanimous decision after getting dominated for five full rounds.

‘The Monkey God’ ended up taking the coveted ONE Championship belt, and venturing into submission grappling in 2023 against Mikey Musumeci. Meanwhile, Pacio returned to action against Malachiev in that same year, winning via unanimous decision while showcasing his improved skills.

Now, Pacio and Brooks are set to run it back in an epic rematch fans have been waiting for.

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio to rematch strawweight MMA king ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in Qatar

The Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio rematch is headed to the Middle East.

ONE Championship makes its way to the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1st with ONE 166: Qatar. Brooks is set to defend his ONE strawweight MMA world title against Pacio in a much-awaited rematch for all the marbles.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 166: Qatar live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.