Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio has fought a lot of tough warriors over the course of his career.

However, ‘The Passion’ admits he never faced anyone with the same tenacity and skill as the man who took away his crown, Jarred Brooks.

Following the announcement of the highly anticipated rematch between these two rivals at ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Arena on March 1, Pacio appeared on The MMA Superfan and revisited his rivalry with ‘The Monkey God’.

According to the Filipino firecracker, the American’s incredible wrestling was as good as advertised. Despite Brooks’ rather diminutive size, Pacio said Brooks knew how to utilize top pressure to his full advantage, which resulted in his downfall in their first match.

The No.1-ranked strawweight MMA contender revealed:

“I’m focused on what Jarred Brooks will do differently in our rematch. I’m fighting a very smart and strong fighter. He’s the only fighter that really gave me a hard time because of that overwhelming and heavy top pressure. Despite our similarities in weight, he felt really heavy with his top control.”

Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio 2 is one of five world title fights at ONE 166: Qatar

ONE Championship has brought out the big guns in their first event in the Middle East.

Headlining this mammoth card is a do-over between Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight MMA crown.

Tang Kai and Thanh Lee will also run it back to unify the featherweight MMA world titles. Elsewhere, former teammates Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga will duke it out for the atomweight MMA world championship.

Tye Ruotolo will also defend his welterweight submission grappling world title against Izaak Michell.

