“The atmosphere will be the same” – Joshua Pacio expects massive support from Filipino contingent in Qatar at ONE 166

Former undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion and former Team Lakay standout ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio may be headed into unfamiliar territory when he competes in the Middle East for the very first time.

But the 28-year-old Baguio City, Philippines native and Lions Nation MMA co-founder says he is banking on a very strong Filipino contingent in Qatar to come out to support him.

Qatar is home to many Filipino overseas workers, many of whom are expected to watch the event live when ONE Championship makes its historic return to the region.

Speaking to The Peninsula Qatar in a recent interview, Pacio says he anticipates the atmosphere in Qatar to be very similar to the one in Manila because of the huge Filipino community in the Middle East.

‘The Passion’ said:

“I feel so honored and blessed for this opportunity. I miss fighting in the Philippines, and I think the atmosphere will be the same when I perform on March 1st because for sure, many Filipinos will get to watch the event.”

Suffice it to say, Pacio will need every ounce of support as he takes on the toughest opponent of his career for a chance at reclaiming the gold.

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio to run it back with American tormentor ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio first met ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in 2022, when the American took his world title by unanimous decision in front of his hometown fans at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila at ONE 164.

Now, the 28-year-old seeks revenge as he takes on Brooks anew.

Pacio is set to challenge Brooks for the ONE strawweight MMA world title in an epic rematch at ONE 166: Qatar. The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

‘The Passion’ fully expects to leave the arena with the gold but says he can’t do it without his countrymen there to support him.

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.