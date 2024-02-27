“I'm a complete martial artist” – Jarred Brooks says he’s the real deal after outstriking Wushu specialist Joshua Paci

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks has grown more and more confident in his striking over the last few years.

Since joining ONE Championship in 2021, an organization known to have the world’s best strikers, ‘The Monkey God’ has made it a point to work on his standup game. And the proof of his success is in the pudding.

Brooks says his 2022 victory over former Wushu champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio is more than enough evidence that he can hang with the best of them on the feet.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Brooks talked about his comprehensive unanimous decision victory over Pacio two years ago.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“All of the mixed martial arts that I have encompassed in the past year. I showed that I'm a complete mixed martial artist against Joshua Pacio when I beat a Wushu world champion on the feet.”

Brooks will get the chance to prove his theory once again when he takes on Pacio in a highly anticipated rematch this weekend.

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks to defend strawweight MMA gold against former foe Joshua Pacio in ONE 166: Qatar rematch

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks will put his ONE strawweight MMA world title on the line against the Philippines’ ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

If Brooks is victorious, he will likely put the Pacio chapter of his career in the rearview mirror and seek bigger and better challenges.

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.