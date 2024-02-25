“It’s all bullsh**” – Jarred Brooks blasts Joshua Pacio’s new nutritional program

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks, also known as ‘The Monkey God’, isn’t at all impressed by any of the new developments his upcoming opponent Joshua Pacio has made to his training camp.

According to the 30-year-old American, it’s all just "bullsh**."

Pacio left Team Lakay in 2023 to co-found Lions Nation MMA with former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang. Along with the gym change, came a whole bunch of modifications to his training, including working with a new BJJ coach and hiring the expertise of a nutritionist to maximize his strength.

However, Brooks is not the least bit concerned.

Speaking to YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Brooks specifically took a dig at Pacio’s nutrition.

Jarred Brooks said:

“I understand he’s going through a nutrition program, which I think is all bullsh** anyway. I think he’s going to be weaker because of that nutrition program. Because he was eating his regular Filipino food and then he’s just cutting in the end. He’s not eating for like a day and a half. Then he’s getting to pack up all that weight back on, then he’s stronger. That’s a hell of a conditioning [program].”

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks and ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio face off in rematch at ONE 166: Qatar

Former divisional king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio is set to face archrival ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks for the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

Pacio and Brooks will battle at ONE 166: Qatar, which will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

It’s a rematch of their epic December 2022 encounter, where Brooks defeated Pacio in Manila to take home the crown.

It's a rematch of their epic December 2022 encounter, where Brooks defeated Pacio in Manila to take home the crown.

ONE 166: Qatar will be broadcast to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and free.