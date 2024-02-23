“Fight with no hesitation” – Joshua Pacio promises to not be gun-shy in rematch with Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio has one goal in his mind, win or lose against tormentor Jarred Brooks next weekend – he promises to ‘fight the way I really fight’.

Pacio first met Brooks at ONE 164 in Manila in December of 2022. The fiery Filipino lost a five-round decision to ‘The Monkey God’ and surrendered the coveted golden belt. It was certainly a lackluster performance from Pacio by his standards, as ‘The Passion’ was timid and gunshy, albeit wary of Brooks’ world-class wrestling.

This time around, Pacio promises to bring the heat.

Pacio and Brooks run it back at ONE 166: Qatar for the ONE strawweight MMA world title. The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Pacio said that this time, he won’t back down.

‘The Passion’ stated:

“That’s the goal of this training camp – to fight with no hesitation. In this rematch, I must fight the way I really fight.”

Joshua Pacio says he’s ready for Jarred Brooks rematch: “This camp has taught me to have the proper mindset”

At his best, ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio is no doubt one of the top strawweight talents in the world. His combination of lethal striking and impeccable grappling has proven potent in the world’s largest martial arts organization. He just has to be himself.

He told ONE Championship:

“This is mixed martial arts. It’s either you will get hit or you will get taken down. This camp has taught me to have the proper mindset. If I am one of the best in the world, I should fight like it.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.