“All of the people are learning Muay Thai” - Nong-O says Thailand may no longer have the monopoly of “best” Muay Thai fighters

Nong-O talked about how non-Thai fighters are learning the sport more to create world-class talent.

Over the past few years, non-Thai fighters have proven themselves by becoming ONE Championship Muay Thai world champions, including Jonathan Haggerty, Roman Kryklia, Regian Eersel, and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O had this to say about how fighters from countries other than Thailand have evolved:

"I firmly believe that when it comes to Muay Thai, the Thai fighters are very good. But I cannot really say that Thai fighters are the best because around the world all of the people are learning Muay Thai, they’re learning it, and there are actually good fighters around the world, not just in Thailand."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In April 2023, Nong-O lost his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title due to a first-round knockout loss against Jonathan Haggerty.

Since then, the Thai legend has fought three times under the ONE banner against Nico Carrillo (second-round knockout loss), Kulabdam (unanimous decision win), and Kiamran Nabati (unanimous decision loss).

Watch Nong-O's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Nong-O scheduled for flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 28

On February 7, Nong-O will leave the bantamweight division and test himself in a division lower at flyweight.

The former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is scheduled to face top flyweight contender Kongthoranee, who's coming off unanimous decision wins against Tagi Khalilov and Nakrob Fairtex, in the ONE Fight Night 28 co-main event.

Nong-O and Kongthoranee have added motivation to secure a win later this week, as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai is vacant.

Therefore, an impressive performance at ONE Fight Night 28 could lead to either fighter competing for gold in the near future.

ONE Fight Night 28 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American and Canadian viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch Friday's event live and for free.

The upcoming fight card also features Prajanchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza (strawweight Muay Thai world title main event), Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (bantamweight Muay Thai), and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.