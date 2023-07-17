"All these years we've been mistreating them" - Joe Rogan breaks down recent boat attacks by killer whales and how this could become widespread

Joe Rogan, in his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' highlighted how it could become a common phenomenon for aquatic mammals to attack humans venturing into their territory.

"They've learned to f*ck people's boat up...It's crazy, it's kinda hilarious, because for all these years we've been mistreating them and finally they're like enough, I'm gonna start f*cking up your boats...I think it's only one part of the world where this is happening but the problem is that the word goes out." [Powerful JRE's YouTube channel]

Watch his reaction below [0:05 onwards]:

Since 2020, Orcas, also known as killer whales, have attacked vessels, kayaks, and boats along the Iberian Peninsula, sometimes sinking them. They are large dolphins that are known to be playful. These attacks could stem from the Orcas’ playful behavior, according to experts.

However, Rogan, while reacting to videos showing them attacking humans, expressed concern about the power with which they pounce on kayaks and boats. He mentions that Orcas can easily snap a human leg or neck in half.

Daniel Cormier explains how Joe Rogan helped him understand the African debate

At UFC 290, when Dricus du Plessis emerged victorious against Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya joined him in the octagon for a staredown. The exchange between the two escalated the tension manifold. The duo has been embroiled in a war of words for some time on being the 'Real African fighter'.

Daniel Cormier took to his YouTube channel and credited Joe Rogan for enlightening him about the genesis of the beef between 'The Last Stylebender' and 'Stillknocks.'

“Rogan sat back down because Joe just has like this all his knowledge, just like sport. He immediately sits down go what was that all about, he goes, ‘Dricus is like Dutch and the Dutch colonists took over Africa and apartheid’ and he just went into this whole thing and then he pulls up his phone and gives me like a quick breakdown.'” [Daniel Cormier's official YouTube channel]

Watch the video below [05:50 onwards]:

Israel Adesanya's confrontation with Dricus du Plessis was full of racially charged undertones. He again received ire for issuing an offbeat statement against Du Plessis on a podcast. Daniel Cormier, however, cuts Adesanya some slack given the context in which the middleweight champion is speaking.